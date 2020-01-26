LOS ANGELES, USA – Kyrie Irving put on a scoring clinic and erupted for 45 points as the visiting Brooklyn Nets snapped a five-game losing skid with a 121-111 overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Irving added 7 assists and 6 rebounds on Saturday, January 25 (Sunday, January 26, Manila time) in his highest scoring game since his Nets debut in October.

Jarrett Allen had 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 blocks, while Joe Harris tossed in 16 points for the Nets.

Derrick Rose, who has scored 20 or more points in 12 straight games, led Detroit with 27 points and 6 assists.

Pistons center Andre Drummond delivered 20 points and 21 rebounds, while Svi Mykhailiuk contributed 19 points and Bruce Brown added 17 points with 5 assists.

Drummond missed the previous two games after taking an elbow to the face against the Washington Wizards on Monday.

The Nets scored the first 6 points of overtime and Harris nailed a three-pointer with 2:40 remaining to seal the match.

Elsewhere, Rudy Gobert finished with 22 points as the Utah Jazz rallied to beat the Dallas Mavericks, 112-107.

Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 25 points, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 points as the Jazz won their fourth straight game.

Luka Doncic scored 25 points, Seth Curry added 19 points, and Kristaps Porzingis added 15 for the Mavericks, who are 1-2 in their last 3 after winning 4 straight. – Rappler.com