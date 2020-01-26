LOS ANGELES, USA – The basketball world lost an admired ambassador of the game following the death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant due to a helicopter crash.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were among the 9 people killed as their helicopter crashed in foggy conditions in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas.

Here are some facts about the late NBA great:

Name: Kobe Bean Bryant

Former Team: Los Angeles Lakers (1996-2016)

Position: Guard

Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Born: August 23, 1978

Died January 26, 2020

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 96 kg

Personal life

Bryant was the son of Joe "Jelly Bean" Bryant, who played 8 seasons in the NBA

Bryant spent 8 years of his childhood with his family in Italy

Bryant married Vanessa Laine on April 18, 2001.

His daughter Natalia was born in January, 2003; daughter Gianna was born May, 2006; daughter Bianka was born December, 2016; and daughter Capri was born June, 2019

Career highlights

Bryant won 5 NBA championships – 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010

Named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in leading Lakers to titles in 2009 and 2010

Earned Olympic gold medals with USA in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics

Named NBA regular-season MVP in 2007-08 season and a record-tying four-time NBA All-Star Game MVP – 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011

On January 22, 2006, he scored a career-high 81 points in Lakers' 122-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors, second-most points in a game in NBA history

In 2018, his movie "Dear Basketball" won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film

Selected with 13th overall choice by Charlotte Hornets in 1996 NBA draft, becoming the 27th player to join NBA straight from high school.

Acquired by Lakers shortly after draft

Named an NBA All-Star 18 times – 1998 and 2000-2016

Two-time NBA scoring champion – 2006 and 2007

1997 NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner

Had both his jersey numbers, 8 and 24, retired by the Lakers, an unprecedented move

Scored 33,643 points, grabbed 7,047 rebounds, and passed off 6,306 assists over 1,346 career NBA games

Scored a season-high 60 points in his last NBA game on April 13, 2016 in a 101-96 Lakers' victory over the Utah Jazz, becoming the oldest player in NBA history to score 60 points at 37 years and 234 days

Injuries that affected Bryant during his career

Broken metacarpal bone in right hand, 1999-00 season

Right index finger laceration, sprained right shoulder, 2003-04

Severely sprained right ankle, 2004-05

Index finger avulsion fracture, right knee swelling, sprained left ankle, 2009-10

Torn left Achilles tendon requiring surgery, 2012-13

Broken bone in left knee, 2013-14

Torn right shoulder rotator cuff, 2015

– Rappler.com