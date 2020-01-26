Kobe Bryant: Basketball career history
LOS ANGELES, USA – The basketball world lost an admired ambassador of the game following the death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant due to a helicopter crash.
Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were among the 9 people killed as their helicopter crashed in foggy conditions in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas.
Here are some facts about the late NBA great:
Name: Kobe Bean Bryant
Former Team: Los Angeles Lakers (1996-2016)
Position: Guard
Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Born: August 23, 1978
Died January 26, 2020
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 96 kg
Personal life
- Bryant was the son of Joe "Jelly Bean" Bryant, who played 8 seasons in the NBA
- Bryant spent 8 years of his childhood with his family in Italy
- Bryant married Vanessa Laine on April 18, 2001.
- His daughter Natalia was born in January, 2003; daughter Gianna was born May, 2006; daughter Bianka was born December, 2016; and daughter Capri was born June, 2019
Career highlights
- Bryant won 5 NBA championships – 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010
- Named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in leading Lakers to titles in 2009 and 2010
- Earned Olympic gold medals with USA in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics
- Named NBA regular-season MVP in 2007-08 season and a record-tying four-time NBA All-Star Game MVP – 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011
- On January 22, 2006, he scored a career-high 81 points in Lakers' 122-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors, second-most points in a game in NBA history
- In 2018, his movie "Dear Basketball" won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film
- Selected with 13th overall choice by Charlotte Hornets in 1996 NBA draft, becoming the 27th player to join NBA straight from high school.
- Acquired by Lakers shortly after draft
- Named an NBA All-Star 18 times – 1998 and 2000-2016
- Two-time NBA scoring champion – 2006 and 2007
- 1997 NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner
- Had both his jersey numbers, 8 and 24, retired by the Lakers, an unprecedented move
- Scored 33,643 points, grabbed 7,047 rebounds, and passed off 6,306 assists over 1,346 career NBA games
- Scored a season-high 60 points in his last NBA game on April 13, 2016 in a 101-96 Lakers' victory over the Utah Jazz, becoming the oldest player in NBA history to score 60 points at 37 years and 234 days
Injuries that affected Bryant during his career
- Broken metacarpal bone in right hand, 1999-00 season
- Right index finger laceration, sprained right shoulder, 2003-04
- Severely sprained right ankle, 2004-05
- Index finger avulsion fracture, right knee swelling, sprained left ankle, 2009-10
- Torn left Achilles tendon requiring surgery, 2012-13
- Broken bone in left knee, 2013-14
- Torn right shoulder rotator cuff, 2015
