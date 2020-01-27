MANILA, Philippines – He was one of the sports superstars loved by Filipinos. And Kobe Bryant always showed he had a soft spot for his Philippine fans in the many times he visited the country.

The NBA legend first flew in Manila in 1998, just two years after he debuted in the NBA as an 18-year-old straight out of high school, and last visited in 2016, just months after he retired from the NBA.

Check out some photos of Bryant's memorable trips here:

– Rappler.com