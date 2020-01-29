LOS ANGELES, USA – Medical examiners identified the body of NBA legend Kobe Bryant among helicopter crash victims through use of fingerprints, officials said Tuesday, January 28 (Wednesday, January 29, Philippine time).

Bryant's remains as well as those of 3 others on board the aircraft were identified two days after the helicopter crashed into a rugged hillside northwest of Los Angeles, killing 9.

The bodies of pilot Ara Zobayan, baseball coach John Altobelli and Sarah Chester have also been identified, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said in a statement.

The remaining 5 bodies have not yet been officially identified. (READ: All 9 bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site) – Rappler.com