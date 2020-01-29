MANILA, Philippines – Gordon Hayward refuted a claim he deliberately allowed Kobe Bryant to score 60 points in his final NBA game in 2016, saying the basketball icon would have "lost respect for me."

Hayward cleared the air after broadcaster Mike Tirico said the former Utah Jazz star intentionally committed a free throw lane violation that would have given Bryant another chance to reach 60 if he missed.

Bryant already had 59 points and was on his way to taking the second of his two foul shots when Hayward stepped on the line.

Nevertheless, Bryant sank the shot to steer the Los Angeles Lakers to a come-from-behind 101-96 win – a storybook ending to a legendary career.

While acknowledging fans have commended him for the gesture, Hayward said he was determined to "compete as hard as I possibly could" since that was what Bryant – known for being a fierce competitor – wanted.

"He got 60 on me and I didn't give him anything free all night. What happened on the free throw line was not intentional," Hayward said on Twitter.

"Kobe would have lost respect for me if I gave him something free. That's what made him so very special."

Hayward said he had a hard time processing the death of the NBA icon.

"Kobe is someone that I looked up to and admired and developed a personal relationship with," Hayward said.

Hayward went on to join the Boston Celtics the following year but broke his leg minutes into his debut with his new team.

Bryant was one of the many NBA players who rallied behind Hayward, who returned to action in 2018 and helped the Celtics reach the playoffs.

