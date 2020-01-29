MANILA, Philippines – Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were immortalized with their own mural at the Tenement Court in Taguig as fans offered heartfelt messages to the deceased NBA legend.

Filipino rapper and basketball fanatic Mike Swift led the painting of the huge mural, which featured the image of Kobe hugging Gianna during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game in Toronto, Canada.

At the rooftop of one of the buildings beside the court, the artists painted "Dear basketball, I fell in love with you" in different colors.

The line was an ode to Dear Basketball, the Oscar-winning animated short film written and narrated by Bryant.

Residents of the tenement then wrote their messages to Bryant and Gianna around the court, which was also filled with candles.

The Tenement Court has been an iconic part of the Filipino basketball culture and it has been visited by NBA stars LeBron James and Jordan Clarkson. – Rappler.com