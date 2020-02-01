NEW YORK, USA – Team uniforms at this year's NBA All-Star Game will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others who died in a helicopter crash last Sunday.

The NBA, its players union and Nike announced Friday, January 31 that Team LeBron James players will wear jerseys carrying the No. 2 and Team Giannis Antetokounmpo players will wear No. 24 in the February 16 contest at Chicago.

Bryant wore jerseys with the No. 8 and 24 during his 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers while his 13-year-old daughter Gianna wore No. 2 in her youth games.

Each jersey will carry patches with 9 stars, one for each person who died in the helicopter crash in hills in suburban Los Angeles: John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan as well as Bryant and his daughter.

Jersey patches with the No. 2 and 24 surrounded by 9 stars will be worn by participants in the NBA Rising Stars Game on February 14 as well as by competitors in Saturday night skills events, including the Slam Dunk and 3-Point Contest.

Team LeBron and Team Giannis rosters for the 69th NBA All-Star Game will be revealed Thursday. – Rappler.com