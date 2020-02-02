Damian Lillard makes NBA history as Trail Blazers rip Jazz
MANILA, Philippines – Damian Lillard continued to run roughshod over the NBA after torching the Utah Jazz with 51 points to power the Portland Trail Blazers to a rousing 124-107 victory.
Lillard also churned out 12 assists on Saturday, February 1 (Sunday, February 2, Manila time), as he became the first player in NBA history to average at least 45 points and 10 assists over a six-game span.
That stretch include a 61-point, 10-rebound, and 7-assist showing against the Golden State Warriors and a 48-point, 10-assist, and 9-rebound performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Lillard notched another feat with his 9 triples against the Jazz to became the first player in NBA history to make at least 6 three-pointers in 6 straight games.
He did it all in just 36 minutes of play, making 17 of his 29 shots for a blistering 58.6% shooting and committing only 1 turnover as the Blazers won their fourth straight game to hike their record to 23-27.
The Blazers are 1.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Hassan Whiteside backstopped Lillard with 17 points, 21 rebounds, and 3 blocks, Carmelo Anthony chipped in 15 points and 5 rebounds, while CJ McCollum added 14 points and 3 rebounds.
The Jazz, meanwhile, have lost 4 straight games despite 3 of their starters finishing in double figures in scoring.
Donovan Mitchell had 25 points and 4 assists, Bogdan Bogdanovic chimed in 22 points, and Mike Conley churned out 22 points and 4 rebounds for the Jazz, who dropped to 32-17 for 4th place in the West. – Rappler.com