MANILA, Philippines – Damian Lillard continued to run roughshod over the NBA after torching the Utah Jazz with 51 points to power the Portland Trail Blazers to a rousing 124-107 victory.

Lillard also churned out 12 assists on Saturday, February 1 (Sunday, February 2, Manila time), as he became the first player in NBA history to average at least 45 points and 10 assists over a six-game span.

That stretch include a 61-point, 10-rebound, and 7-assist showing against the Golden State Warriors and a 48-point, 10-assist, and 9-rebound performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lillard notched another feat with his 9 triples against the Jazz to became the first player in NBA history to make at least 6 three-pointers in 6 straight games.

He did it all in just 36 minutes of play, making 17 of his 29 shots for a blistering 58.6% shooting and committing only 1 turnover as the Blazers won their fourth straight game to hike their record to 23-27.

.@Dame_Lillard is the FIRST PLAYER in NBA history to average 45 points and 10 assists over a 6-game span.



Watch his best play from each of those 6 games! pic.twitter.com/3Pz2dWPMQL — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2020

The Blazers are 1.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Hassan Whiteside backstopped Lillard with 17 points, 21 rebounds, and 3 blocks, Carmelo Anthony chipped in 15 points and 5 rebounds, while CJ McCollum added 14 points and 3 rebounds.

The Jazz, meanwhile, have lost 4 straight games despite 3 of their starters finishing in double figures in scoring.

Donovan Mitchell had 25 points and 4 assists, Bogdan Bogdanovic chimed in 22 points, and Mike Conley churned out 22 points and 4 rebounds for the Jazz, who dropped to 32-17 for 4th place in the West. – Rappler.com