NEW YORK, USA – Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell will be sidelined indefinitely by a broken left hand while Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter are sidelined by short-term injuries, their NBA clubs said.

Powell suffered a fracture to the fourth metacarpal on his left hand in the 4th quarter of the Raptors' victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday, January 31.

The American standout is averaging career-highs of 15.3 points and 3.9 rebounds for the reigning NBA champions, powering Raptors reserves.

At 35-14, the Raptors boast the third-best record in the NBA behind conference leaders Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Raptors are two games ahead of the Celtics and the Miami Heat for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Boston announced that guard Walker will miss at least two games with a sore left knee and Turkish center Kanter was sidelined for its home game Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers with a hip injury.

Walker will also miss the Celtics' game Monday in Atlanta before they return home Wednesday to face Orlando.

Walker is averaging 22.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists over 42 games this season. – Rappler.com