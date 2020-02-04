MANILA, Philippines – Carlo Singson will step down as associate vice president and managing director of NBA Philippines,.

Scott Levy, NBA executive vice president and managing director of NBA Asia, announced this on Tuesday, February 4.

Singson previously served as senior director for global marketing partnerships and country manager for the Philippines before assuming his current role in 2015.

The NBA Philippines office in Manila will continue to report to NBA Asia, the league’s Asia headquarters based in Hong Kong. Levy will lead the Philippines business on an interim basis and oversee the search for a new NBA Philippines managing director.

"Carlo has been an integral part of the NBA family and his wide-ranging efforts have led the business to achieve significant growth in the Philippines over the past decade," said Levy. "We thank Carlo for his contributions to the NBA and wish him the best in the next chapter of his career."

"It’s overwhelming to see how much the NBA has grown in the Philippines over my tenure. As a lifelong NBA fan, I am grateful to have contributed to the vision of making the NBA a global league and will continue to cheer on the NBA from the sidelines," said Singson.

Singson oversaw the opening of the first NBA office in the Philippines in 2016 – the league’s 13th international office overall – and spearheaded several key initiatives that spurred the growth and popularity of the NBA in the Philippines, including the first-ever NBA preseason game played in the Philippines in 2013 and the launch of the league’s youth development program, Jr NBA Philippines.

Since 2007, the Jr. NBA Philippines program has reached more than 2 million players, parents, and coaches in over 190 cities and municipalities, eventually expanding to 5 other countries across Southeast Asia.

As managing director of NBA Philippines, Singson helped define the NBA’s media distribution strategy in the country and introduced new ways for Filipino fans to consume the NBA, most recently offering select games live and on-demand through the league’s local Facebook (NBA Philippines) and Twitter (@NBA_Philippines) accounts.

Singson was also influential in securing landmark partnerships in the insurance, mobile, and telecommunications sectors through deals with AXA, Vivo, Globe Telecom and Smart, respectively. – Rappler.com