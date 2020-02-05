NEW YORK, USA – The New York Knicks said Tuesday, February 4, they have split with team president Steve Mills, leaving general manager Scott Perry to oversee the struggling club just two days before the NBA trade deadline.

Mills, who had been in the role since July 2017, has directed the Knicks to a woeful 61-200 record since the start of the 2017-2018 campaign, including a 15-36 mark this season.

"I'm disappointed we were unable to achieve success for New York," Mills said in a statement released by the team.

The Knicks, who have had 3 different coaches under Mills's tensure, haven't managed a winning season or reached the playoffs since 2013 and they have won only one playoff series since 2000.

"Steve and I have come to the decision that it would be best for him to leave his role as president of the New York Knicks," Knicks owner Jim Dolan said. "We thank Steve for his many years of service to our organization."

The Knicks are 13th in the NBA Eastern Conference, 7 1/2 games behind Orlando for the last playoff spot.

Mills took over after 11-time NBA champion coach Phil Jackson parted ways with the Knicks after they went 80-166 from 2014-2017 without reaching the playoffs.

The Knicks said Mills was expected to be nominated to the board of a sports-only ownership group to be created by a planned spinoff of entertainment holdings by the club's ownership group.

Multiple reports have had Dolan interested in Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, but he is under contract to the reigning NBA champions through next season.

Despite having abundant money during last year's free agency signing period, the Knicks were unable to land top talent, particularly stung by losing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to city rival Brooklyn Nets. – Rappler.com