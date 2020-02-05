LOS ANGELES, USA – The Los Angeles Lakers got 36 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds from LeBron James and 18 points each from Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma as the hosts rolled over the San Antonio Spurs, 129-102, in the NBA on Tuesday, February 4 (Wednesday, February 5, Philippine time).

The Lakers improved their Western Conference-best record to 38-11, 3 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Los Angeles Clippers.

James sank 5 three-pointers in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the 4th quarter to stretch the Lakers' lead from 87-77 to 108-87 and seal San Antonio's fate.

"LeBron came out and hit 5 straight threes in 3 1/2 minutes, he got the lead for us and closed out the game early," Davis said.

"We just want to come out and make sure we play defense every night."

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 28 points.

