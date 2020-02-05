LOS ANGELES, USA – Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks over the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-108, on Tuesday, February 4 (Wednesday, February 5).

Antetokounmpo hit 12-of-17 from the floor and 9-of-13 free throws while adding 6 assists, a steal and a blocked shot as the Bucks improved their NBA-best record to 43-7 thanks to a 42-24 scoring edge in the 3rd quarter.

"I had a good game but I could get better," Antetokounmpo said. "Closing down the 3rd quarter, we didn't do a good job. We got sloppy."

The Greek star still feels the sting of losing to Toronto in last year's Eastern Conference final and failing to lift the Bucks into their first NBA Finals since 1974, 3 years after Milwaukee won its only title.

That's why chasing the NBA one-season best record of 73-9 by Golden State is not the Bucks' major goal.

"It's going to be good if we win 70 games. All that hard work is going to pay off," Antetokounmpo said. "It's going to be even better if we get better every game and play for the championship."

Brandon Ingram led the host Pelicans with 32 points, while 19-year-old rookie star Zion Williamson had 20 points despite 5-of-19 shooting from the floor with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

"I'm happy he's going to be out there and help his team win," Antetokounmpo said. "It's good playing against him. It's going to be a great duel for a lot of years."

The best from @Giannis_An34:



34 PTS | 17 REB | 6 AST | 71% FG pic.twitter.com/2cgcEQo5HZ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 5, 2020

NBA scoring leader James Harden, chasing a third consecutive NBA scoring crown, poured in 40 points, passed off 12 assists and grabbed 9 rebounds to power the Houston Rockets over visiting Charlotte, 125-110.

Harden could match the third-longest run of scoring titles in NBA history, behind only the record 7 seasons in a row of scoring crowns won by Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.

Serbian center Nikola Jokic, meanwhile, scored 29 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and passed out 9 assists to spark the Denver Nuggets over visiting Portland 127-99. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 21 points.

BIG games for Harden & House.



@JHarden13 40PTS / 11AST / 9REB

@DanuelHouseJr 22PTS / 9REB pic.twitter.com/l4b0whnZPH — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 5, 2020

