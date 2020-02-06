MANILA, Philippines – As the world continues to honor the memories of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Harbor Day Middle School gave its own personal touch by retiring the late 13-year-old's No. 2 jersey in California on Wednesday, February 5, (Thursday, February 6, Philippine time).

The widowed Vanessa Bryant shared on her Instagram account the emotional ceremony, which celebrated the life of her fallen daughter Gigi on and off the court.

While Vanessa had been understandably silent on social media in the immediate aftermath of the horrific helicopter crash that claimed the lives of her husband, daughter and 7 others, she has since filled her account with loving tributes to honor their memory.

Like Kobe, Gigi has also been warmly remembered in sports circles with murals and other forms of tributes all over the world. (READ: 'GirlDad' LeBron James picks Gianna Bryant's number for All-Star Game)

Recently, Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell also got her name written on his sneakers in their game against the Miami Heat.

"Mambacita" even got her name chanted inside the sold-out Staples Center during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against Portland, where the organization went all-out in their night-long tribute for the Bryants. – Rappler.com