MANILA, Philippines – As many fans have expected, the tandem of Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson has been fun for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The young duo continued showing what they can do together on the hardwood as Ball fed Williamson with an effortless-looking alley-oop against the Chicago Bulls in the NBA on Thursday, February 6 (Friday, February 7, Philippine time).

The Zo-Zion connection is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/ju6TM64Obc — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 7, 2020

This is not the first time, however, that the two highly-touted prospects connected mid-air on the court, as Ball already threw lobs even further out before with Williamson still flushing it down like it was the easiest thing to do in the world.

Lonzo tosses the alley-oop to Zion from the opposite 3-point line!



: #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/P0PFfphqpI — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2020

Williamson, the consensus 1st overall pick in the 2019 draft, has clearly been the primary beneficiary of Ball’s natural passing skills, as evidenced by his 19.6 points and 8 rebounds average on 55% shooting in his first 8 NBA games.

Ball, meanwhile, quietly stuffed the stat sheet in 3 games last week and averaged a triple-double of 16.3 markers, 11.3 boards and 10 assists with 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks to boot.

All in all, New Orleans is looking like a sleeper pick to make a late push for the tail-end of the playoff race after the All-Star break. With the Pelicans just 5.5 games behind 8th-placer Memphis, it’s not bad to assume they would make up for lost time after Williamson’s nagging injuries that delayed his debut.

Playoffs or no playoffs, one thing is for certain: the party in New Orleans has just begun. – Rappler.com