MANILA, Philippines – Andre Drummond was not a happy camper after the NBA trade deadline, and for good reason.

After receiving 8 productive years from their undisputed franchise cornerstone, the Detroit Pistons shipped Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a middling package of John Henson, former Piston Brandon Knight and a second-round pick.

The two-time All-Star did not take the trade lightly and immediately aired out his thoughts regarding the front office on Twitter after getting booted out of Detroit.

If there’s one thing I learned about the NBA, there’s no friends or loyalty. I’ve given my heart and soul to the Pistons , and to be have this happen with no heads up makes me realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit... — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

Cont... you will always have a special place in my heart! But on to the next @cavs hope your ready! Let’s finish the year off the right way — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

For those wondering about the lopsided value of the trade, Drummond was on an expiring contract and the Pistons likely pulled the trigger just to get whatever returns they can salvage for their side.

Still, the 26-year-old star big man had explicitly told reporters that he wanted to finish his career as a Piston, which meant he was ready to come to terms with a contract extension in the off-season.

“I’m not a quitter. I was never brought up to be a quitter so if I start somewhere, I try to finish there and try to complete the mission which is to win a championship here,” he said in a post-game interview last January 5.

“I love being here. I would love to play here the rest of my career.”

Despite that, Pistons management apparently thought differently of him and went ahead with the trade anyway, without even asking for better compensation.

Drummond now moves on from his Pistons career after averaging 14.4 points and 13.9 rebounds in 591 appearances. In that span, he was a three-time league leader in rebounding and even led in total offensive boards for 7 of his 8 seasons so far.

He now joins fellow rebounding maniac Kevin Love with the Cavaliers, likely pushing Tristan Thompson to the bench at least for the rest of the season. – Rappler.com