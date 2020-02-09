LOS ANGELES, USA – Anthony Davis made 3 clutch free throws late in the game as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers held off the hapless Golden State Warriors, 125-120, in the NBA on Saturday, February 8 (Sunday, February 9, Philippine time)

Davis shot 9-for-13 at the line and finished with a team-high 27 points.

Avery Bradley nailed 5 baskets from beyond the arc en route to 21 points, and LeBron James finished with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists as the Lakers won for the ninth time in their last 11 road games for a Western Conference-best 39-12 record.

Andrew Wiggins, one of 4 players making their debut with the Warriors, had 24 points for the Warriors, who fell short in their comeback bid after trimming a double-digit deficit to 112-117 in the final quarter.

Marquese Chriss scored a season-high 26 for the Warriors, who lost at home for the eighth time in their last 9 games and dropped to a league-worst 12-41 record.

The Warriors, playing their first home game in 15 days, paid tribute to late NBA great Kobe Bryant at Chase Center.

A 24-second moment of silence was held for Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the 7 other victims of the tragic helicopter crash. A special video was aired before tipoff and all fans received a black Bryant shirt with his Nos. 8 and 24 and Gianna's No. 2.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves got 24 points from Jordan McLaughlin and 23 from Malik Beasley to snap a 13-game losing streak with a 142-115 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers, who had Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combining for 50 points, missed a chance to further close in on the Lakers and slipped to 36-16. – Rappler.com