LOS ANGELES, USA – Kemba Walker scored 27 points and hit a pair of clutch three pointers late in the game as the Boston Celtics stretched their winning streak to 7 games with a 112-111 win over the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

Walker hit two triples from almost the exact same spot in the final 3 minutes to seal the win for the Celtics in front of a crowd of 18,200 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday, February 9 (Monday, February 10, Manila time).

With the Celtics ahead by 4 and the clock running down, Walker nailed a three-pointer to put the gap at 7.

Thunder guard Chris Paul knocked down a jump shot at the other end but Walker answered with another triple from the same distance a few seconds later as the Celtics regained control.

Paul then made a three-pointer at the buzzer to cap the scoring and make it a one-point game.

Jayson Tatum scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half for the Celtics, who have now won 10 of their last 11 contests.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points each to lead the Thunder, who suffered just their second loss in 11 games.

Paul and Dennis Schroder had 22 points each, but the rest of the Thunder players combined for just 19 points.

The 3 Celtics who missed their win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday with various injuries – Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, and Daniel Theis – all returned for the Thunder game.

Hayward, Tatum and Theis each had double-doubles. Brown contributed 17 points.

Thunder rookie forward Darius Bazley left the game in the opening quarter after spraining his knee and did not return. – Rappler.com