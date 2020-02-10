MANILA, Philippines – The Utah Jazz drew prolific performances from Jordan Clarkson and Bogdan Bogdanovic to escape the Houston Rockets, 114-113, on Sunday, February 9 (Monday, February 10, Manila time).

Clarkson came off the bench and poured in 30 points, while Bogdanovic hit the game-winning bucket as the Jazz nailed their second straight win to improve to 34-18 for 4th place in the Western Conference.

The Rockets were primed to notch their fifth win in 6 games after PJ Tucker gave them a 113-111 lead with a triple with 1.6 ticks left before Bogdanovic returned the favor with his own three-pointer at the buzzer.

Bogdanovic is averaging 21.2 points per game this season, but the Croatian star made only 2 of his 7 field goals against the Rockets.

When it mattered most, though, Bogdanovic made it count.

Using a screen to receive the inbound pass from Joe Ingles, Bogdanovic stunned the Rockets home crowd at the Toyota Center as he sank the game-winning triple over James Harden and Tucker.

"They made a heck of a shot," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "We had two guys on him. I was afraid we were going to foul him [because] it was so close. Hats off to that shot."

Donovan Mitchell chalked up 24 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds in the win, Mike Conley had 20 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds, while Rudy Gobert chimed in 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Bogdanovic finished with 8 points and 4 assists for the Jazz, who are beginning to pick up steam again with back-to-back wins after losing 5 straight contests.

Russell Westbrook saw his 39 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists go to waste as the Rockets dropped to 33-20 for the No. 5 spot in the West.

Harden delivered a triple-double of 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in the losing cause, while Robert Covington had 14 points and 5 rebounds. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com