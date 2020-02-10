MANILA, Philippines – The story behind the Tenement in Taguig City and its court, where residents worked together to paint a massive mural of the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant, is now in the spotlight.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, the only Filipino-American playing in the NBA, told the tale behind the iconic court in a short video produced by ESPN.

Clarkson, who visited the Tenement in 2016, narrated how the basketball court has given the residents hope even as they deal with various problems every day.

The Tenement Court caught the attention of foreign media after its residents, led by rapper Mike Swift, immortalized Kobe and Gianna following their deaths from a helicopter crash.

Watch the video here:

This mural in the Philippines is bigger than basketball. @JordanClarksons tells the story behind the court, located in in one of the poorest areas of Manila. pic.twitter.com/fl5qnfueYX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2020

– Rappler.com