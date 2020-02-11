LOS ANGELES, USA – Anthony Davis recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds while LeBron James added 17 points as the Lakers breezed past the Phoenix Suns 125-100 to maintain their lead at the top of the Western Conference.

Rajon Rondo added 23 points from the bench on a night when 6 Lakers players finished with double-digit points tallies.

The Lakers improved to 40-12 for the season, 3 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets, who held on to second spot with a rollercoaster 127-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio looked to be cruising towards victory after opening up a 23-point lead in the third quarter.

But a spirited Denver fightback which included a double-double from Nikola Jokic turned the game back in the Nuggets favor, with the home side pulling away to complete the win.

Jokic finished the night with 19 points, 13 assists and 8 rebounds while forcing 5 turnovers. Point guard Jamal Murray added 26 points while Paul Millsap had 22 off the bench.

In Dallas, Tim Hardaway Jr had 33 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 but it was not enough to stop the Mavericks sliding to a 123-119 loss to the Utah Jazz.

The Mavericks, missing the injured Luka Doncic, fell to 32-22 while Utah improved to 35-18 to remain in fourth spot in the Western Conference. – Rappler.com