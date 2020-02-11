LOS ANGELES, USA – The Milwaukee Bucks are a whopping 6.5 games ahead of defending champion Toronto at the top of the Eastern Conference after clinching their 46th win of the season on Monday, February 10.

The Bucks overcame the absence of reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo – who skipped the game after the birth of his son earlier Monday – to rally past the Sacramento Kings 123-111.

With Antetokounmpo out, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe shouldered the burden of the offensive duties with each player finishing with 28 points apiece.

Brook Lopez had 20 points while Wesley Matthews, Sterling Brown and Donte DiVincenzo all cracked double figures as Milwaukee improved to 46-7 with their fifth straight victory.

Harrison Barnes led the Kings' scoring with 23 points.

Milwaukee were made to work hard for the win, overturning a 90-88 deficit at the end of the third quarter to pull away in the final period.

Middleton was pleased with the way the Bucks dug out the victory in the absence of Antetokounmpo.

"That's what it's all about," Middleton said. "Who has the best team? We definitely feel like we got one of the best players out there. He wasn't out there tonight but we still think we have one of the best teams in the league."

"Teams may think they might be able to win when he's not out there. But that's what motivates us. To let them know we're a complete team." – Rappler.com