MANILA, Philippines – Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the chance to join the Milwaukee Bucks in rolling to their 46th win of the season as he visited his newly born son Liam Charles Antetokounmpo on Monday, February 10.

Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house pic.twitter.com/yVSf0U93le — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 10, 2020

The 25-year-old 'Greek Freak' and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger gave "Charles" as their newborn's second name after the NBA star's father, who died in 2017.



Antetokounmpo also posted a TikTok video of Riddlesprigger in a hospital gown with a caption "Let’s have fun while we’re waiting #shesgoingtokillme".

The video featured the couple's moments in the hospital and the Bucks star still managed to inject some jokes his partner with a hashtag #ButHerFartsTho.

@giannis_an34 Let’s have fun while we’re waiting #MariahTikTok #SheIsGoingToKillMe ♬ Life Is Good - Future feat. Drake

With Antetokounmpo out, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe shouldered the burden of the offensive duties with each player finishing with 28 points apiece in the team's 123-111 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday. – Rappler.com