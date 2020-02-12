MANILA, Philippines – The tributes continue to pour in for NBA icon Kobe Bryant even two weeks after his death.

Another massive mural was painted on the hardcourt in honor of the Los Angeles Lakers great, this time at the Tenement in Punta, Sta Ana.

Painted World, a group of visual artists headed by Maya Carandang, took almost a week to finish the mural showing Bryant – wearing his bright No. 24 Lakers jersey – with angel wings and a halo.

The background painted in blue displayed other memorable moments of Bryant during his storied 20-year NBA career highlighted by 5 titles and an MVP plum.

It replaced the mural of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Painted World also helped work on the huge mural of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who also died in the helicopter crash that killed a total of 9 people, at the Tenement Court in Taguig City.

Watch how the mural was finished:

– Rappler.com