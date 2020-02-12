CHICAGO, USA – The hope was that the host city will be represented in the 69th edition of the mid-season classic.

And the expectation was that either resident Bulls star Zach LaVine or hometown hero Derrick Rose, who now toils for the Detroit Pistons, will be named to the Eastern Conference All-Star lineup.

Unfortunately, both did not get the call. Their individual stats in this 2019-2020 season can withstand scrutiny, but ultimately, their bids were dragged down the gutter by the horrendous records of their respective franchises.

The Bulls are currently 10th in the East with a 19-36 win-loss record while the Pistons are nipping at their heels in 11th place with a slightly more wounded 19-37 slate.

The idea that neither could carry the Windy City is disconcerting, but the show must go on.

The 2020 NBA All-Star festivities officially kicks off Thursday, February 13 (Friday, February 14, Philippine time) when the league hosts various NBA Cares events that will benefit numerous Chicago organizations and charities.

The basketball-related events will begin in earnest the following day. And fans who wish to witness the entertainment at either or both of the two major venues need to shell out big bucks and feast their eyes on their favorite NBA stars.

The Celebrity Game is the Friday night highlight at the Wintrust Arena, a good 5.8 miles down the road from the United Center, Getting in there to watch rap stars such as Chance The Rapper, Common, Quavo among others will cost a pretty penny.

According to Stub Hub, tickets here peddle for as low as $100 for section upper 218 to as high as $777 at section 106

The Rising Stars takes place shortly after the Celebrity Game. Held at the United Center, which is home to the Chicago Bulls, this one will leave a blister in the pocket.

Per Vivid Seats, the cheapest tickets go for $132 in the nosebleed level 309, while a better view at level 122 fetches for $757. Suites can be had for $4,587.

The cheapest tickets for the Saturday Night events, which also take place at the United Center, is pegged at $538, according to Seat Geek. If you want a suite at level 101 for this one, prepare to plunk down a cool $11,072.

As pricey as those Friday and Saturday gigs may sound, that's pocket change compared to the main event, the All Star Game on Sunday.

The cheapest you can find at Vivid Seats is $867 at level 309. A nice spot at section 101 with a terrific center view of the floor will set you back for $13,072. A slightly off-center seat at section 117 goes for $5,905 while club level seats at section 226 sell for $4,121.

But if you really want to party and bring in 20 or so of your closest friends, you're better off getting a suite at level 318. That is of course if you have $46,272 to spare.

It's a lot of serious cash alright but they bring memories to last a lifetime. After all, not many people can say that they've witnessed on-site one great basketball spectacle. – Rappler.com