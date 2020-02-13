LOS ANGELES, USA – TJ Warren scored 35 points as the Indiana Pacers ended a six-game losing skid with a 118-111 win over the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA on Wednesday, February 12 (Thursday, February 13, Philippine time).

Milwaukee clawed their way back from a 25-point second-quarter deficit to pull within 5 points early in the 4th but the Pacers were able to take advantage in the absence of star Giannis Antetokounmpo and pull out the victory.

Warren shot a blistering 16-of-19 from the field for the Pacers, who made 62% of their baskets in the first half in front of 17,000 fans at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Malcolm Brogdon collected 17 points and 13 assists against his former team and Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 8 rebounds for the Pacers, who handed the Bucks their second loss in the last 16 contests.

Donte DiVincenzo scored a team-high 19 points and Khris Middleton added 17 for the Bucks, who also suffered their first loss in 6 games, without reigning league MVP Antetokounmpo in the lineup.

Antetokounmpo sat out his second straight game following the birth of his first child, Liam Charles.

Milwaukee missed just one of 25 free throws on the night but they still had their five-game winning streak stopped.

The Pacers were blown out in their first two meetings of the season against Milwaukee, losing 102-83 in November and 117-89 on the road a month later. – Rappler.com