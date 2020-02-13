LOS ANGELES, USA – Anthony Davis scored a team-high 33 points as the Los Angeles Lakers slipped past the Denver Nuggets, 120-116, in overtime in the final game before the NBA All-Star break for two of the top teams in the West.

"Our defense got us back in the game and we came down and finished at the end of the game," said Lakers All-Star Davis. "We wanted to make sure we came in and got a win on the road heading into the All-Star game."

LeBron James showed his two-way prowess, finishing with a triple-double of 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds and making several clutch stops on defense down the stretch.

James recorded his 12th triple-double of the season to tie Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks for the league lead.

Davis scored 7 points in the extra session, including a three-pointer that made it 119-116 for the Lakers with 2:41 remaining.

With the game on the line, AD closes it from the arc. pic.twitter.com/RKHNYiugc8 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 13, 2020

Davis said he enjoyed the first half of the season but added wins are going to be harder to come by in the second.

"It been a fun first half of the year," he said. "We had our struggles, but we continued to fight.

"We are going to try to have a better second half. We got to pick it up defensively in the second half."

Nikola Jokic finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets, who missed their final 5 shots in overtime.

Dwight Howard had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Alex Caruso and Avery Bradley scored 10 points each for the Lakers.

Jamal Murray had a team-high 32 points and 10 assists and Jerami Grant had 15 points for the Nuggets, who had their four-game win streak stopped.

Gary Harris scored 13 points and Monte Morris added 12 for Denver, who lost both home games to Los Angeles this season.

MAY WE HAVE YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE



(: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/Lghq6sUjYJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 13, 2020

– Rappler.com