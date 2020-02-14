NEW YORK, USA – Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Thursday, February 13, for public criticism of officials after the team's 110-103 loss two nights earlier at Philadelphia.

In announcing the punishment, the NBA also said the amount of George's fine reflected his multiple prior violations of the rule against public criticism of the referees.

"I thought we played well," George said after the loss to the 76ers. "There was some homecourt cooking tonight, to say the least."

George noted the 76ers were whistled for 8 more personal fouls than the Clippers.

"It was 19 to 11," he said. "You all figure out what those numbers are."

George scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a game that pitted Clippers' star Kawhi Leonard against a team he eliminated from last year's playoffs while with Toronto on a seventh-game, buzzer-beater shot. – Rappler.com