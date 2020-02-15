CHICAGO, USA – The best rookies and sophomores in the NBA take the hardcourt at the United Center on the first night of the 2020 NBA All Star Weekend here on Friday, February14 (Saturday, February 15, Philippine time).

Dallas Mavericks’ super sophomore Luka Doncic of Slovenia leads the World Team.

Canada gets represented by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans Pelicans), RJ Barrett (New York Knicks), and Brandon Clarke (Memphis Grizzlies).

Rookies from other countries include Rui Hachimura (Washington Wizards/Japan) and Nicolo Melli (New Orleans Pelicans/Italy).

Rounding out the World Team are Josh Okogie (Minnesota Timberwolves/Nigeria), Svi Mykhailiuk (Detroit Pistons/Ukraine), Moritz Wagner (Washington Wizards/Germany).

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and rookie sensation Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans banner the US Team.

They’re backstopped by 3 Charlotte Hornets players – Miles Bridges, Devonte’ Graham, and PJ Washington, and the Memphis Grizzlies’ 1-2 combination of Jaren Jackson Jr and Ja Morant .

Rounding up the US Team are Kendrick Nunn of the Miami Heat, Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Eric Paschall of the Golden State Warriors.

– Rappler.com