CHICAGO USA – The NBA All-Star break isn’t exactly that for Trae Young.

There won’t be much time to rest for the young Atlanta Hawks star as he sees action in all 3 days of the NBA All Star Weekend.

He’s done with the Rising Stars game where he got to have some fun with fellow rookies and sophomores while helping Team USA rally past Team World, 151-131, on Friday, February 14 (Saturday, February 15, Philippine time).

The Hawks guard was also picked to participate in the Three-point Shooting contest at the All-Star Saturday. Aside from that, he was also selected by fans to become a starter from the Eastern Conference in the main All-Star spectacle on Sunday.

“For me coming into this weekend, obviously, the main thing I don't want to do is get hurt,” said Young. “So I just want to come out, play hard, compete, but at a rate where it's smart.”

“So, yeah, I wasn't taking it easy or anything like that,” he added. It's just being smart and honestly knowing I have a long weekend, especially with these next two days with the Three-Point and the All-Star Game. It's being smart about how I approached it.”

Already, his Saturday had some good highlights already. One of the standout moments for him came when he was guarding Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

“I was the one who told him to shoot the half-court. I think he was about to pass, and I said, You'd better shoot that half-court shot. He did, and it went in. That was just a crazy moment. So, that was fun,”

LUKA DONCIC FROM HALF COURT WHATS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/dpQBTFuNVp — Ball Realm (@TheBallRealm) February 15, 2020

Young and Doncic are forever linked by their NBA careers when they were traded for each other at 2018 Rookie Draft.

One of the things that Young is hoping to get out of this weekend is the learnings which he hopes to bring back to Atlanta.

“I just started my weekend. Hopefully, I normally learn something new this year. You can always learn something new,” said Young.

“Last year, I was able to go back from All-Star break feeling different. My game really took a jump last year around this time. Hopefully, I’m looking forward to do the same.”

Me: “Luka don’t pass it, pull it from half..”



Luka: “Ok, Watch this”



Us both after:@luka7doncic pic.twitter.com/Z1Wu667E0R — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 15, 2020

