CHICAGO, USA – It has been a whirlwind 24 hours for Zion Williamson.

Just hours after dropping a career-high 32 points, the rookie headed straight to Chicago to see action in the NBA’s Rising Stars game on Friday, February 14 (Saturday, February 15, Philippine time), the first of many activities leading up to the All-Star game on Sunday.

“Until game time earlier, I don’t think I could tell you what time it was throughout the day. It was just shootaround, event, event, media, media, arena,” Williamson said after the game won by the Team USA over Team World, 151-131. (READ: NBA All-Stars, rookie phenom Zion marvel at fan Obama)

One of the good things he has enjoyed so far was being reunited with fellow rookie Ja Morant on Team USA. Both players trace their to South Carolina and were one-time teammates in high school.

“When Ja threw me the lob from half-court. Reminisced on that, back to 9th grade. It was crazy, honestly,” Williamson said of his favorite moment in the game.

“Because after I caught it and we got like a timeout or we got subbed out, I was thinking about our (South Carolina) Hornets days, and I keep thinking never in a million years would I have thought we'd have been in this game or been in the situation we're in,” said the 19-year-old sensation.

Williamson was also thankful that he finally got to play against his Duke teammate, RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks.

“It was great sharing the court with RJ again. I missed it the first time when we went to New York, the Pelicans, and I wasn't able to play due to injury. But it was great to get out there again and play with my brother,” Williamson said.

“When he stopped me on that fastbreak, I was kind of like, man, you're the last person I thought that would do that, but it was all fun and games because he let me get – he basically let me get the next one [dunk]. I mean, it's just brothers messing around."

Williamson also insists he didn’t know about the backboard being messed up and bent.

“I think, went into halftime and my teammates started telling me about it. I don't know which dunk it was on, but I don't think it was me,” he pleaded.

“It was a great experience,” he said. “But it went by fast, if I'm being honest. It went by too fast. I think I'm going to have to sit in my room later like when I get back home and just take in the whole day to truly enjoy it.

