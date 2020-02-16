LOS ANGELES, USA – Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr captured the Slam Dunk Contest by beating out Orlando Magic big man Aaron Gordon in a six-dunk display in the NBA All-Stars on Saturday, February 15 (Sunday, February 16, Philippine time)

"It was great, a great competition," said Jones, who won by one point.

Jones ran from the opposite three-point line and jumped from 13 feet and slammed in a left handed dunk for his narrow victory.

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield won the Three-Point Contest and Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo defeated Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis in the Skills Challenge.

Watch the spectacular slam showdown between Jones and Gordon:

Check out how Hield took the Three-Point crown:

Watch Adebayo rule the Skills Challenge:

– Rappler.com