WATCH: Derrick Jones tops All-Star dunk delights
LOS ANGELES, USA – Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr captured the Slam Dunk Contest by beating out Orlando Magic big man Aaron Gordon in a six-dunk display in the NBA All-Stars on Saturday, February 15 (Sunday, February 16, Philippine time)
"It was great, a great competition," said Jones, who won by one point.
Jones ran from the opposite three-point line and jumped from 13 feet and slammed in a left handed dunk for his narrow victory.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield won the Three-Point Contest and Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo defeated Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis in the Skills Challenge.
Watch the spectacular slam showdown between Jones and Gordon:
Check out how Hield took the Three-Point crown:
Watch Adebayo rule the Skills Challenge:
– Rappler.com