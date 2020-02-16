JUST FOR KICKS. Jimmy Butler (center), Joel Embiid and Bam Adebayo had another sport in mind as they practice their football dribbling and passing. Photo by Paul Mata/Rappler
CHICAGO, USA – It has been 32 years since the Windy City hosted an NBA All-Star game and thousands of basketball fans came to the arena on a chilly morning just to see the world’s best players practice for the Sunday evening spectacle, February 16 (Monday morning, February 17, Philippine time).
Team Giannis and Team LeBron players relished the chance to ham it up with foes turned teammates for the weekend and interact with fans, as well, who came to see them. (READ: LeBron, Giannis pick their NBA All-Star teams)
LONG SHOT. Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks test their range from more than 30 feet from the basket. Photo by Paul Mata/Rappler
ATTENTIVE. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks listens to drill instructions from Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. Photo by Paul Mata/Rappler
JIG. The trio of Donovan Mitchell, Joel Embiid and Trae Young, though, continue to ham it up and dance instead of listening to instructions. Photo by Paul Mata/Rappler
LUCKY PICK. One lucky fan gets to join in the fun in hoisting half-court shots with Team Giannis. Photo by Paul Mata/Rappler
FOREIGN FLAVOR. Serbian center Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets (left) and Slovenian guard Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks are among 8 international players named as an All-Star. Photo by Paul Mata/Rappler
COURTSIDE. Damian Lillard (right), who was named as an All-Star reserve, sits at the sidelines after begging off from playing due to a recent groin strain that would take him out for a couple of weeks. Photo by Paul Mata/Rappler
STILL TOGETHER. After facing off on opposing teams last year, Russell Westbrook and James Harden are now teammates with the Houston Rockets and again with Team LeBron. Photo by Paul Mata/Rappler
STARTING 'EM EARLY. Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum brings his toddler son, Jayson Jr, into the team huddle. Photo by Paul Mata/Rappler
CHALLENGE. The US women’s national team players join Team LeBron for some shooting drills competition. Photo by Paul Mata/Rappler
– Rappler.com