CHICAGO, USA – It was a competitive game.

That was the consensus description from everybody about the new format of the NBA All-Star Game that saw Team LeBron survive Team Giannis, 157-155, on Sunday, February 16 (Monday, February 17, Manila time).

"I didn't know what to expect because it was a new format, new year," LeBron James said to the media after the game.

"None of us knew what to expect. But throughout the whole 4th quarter and at the end of the game, everybody was like, 'That was pretty damn fun.'"

The new format had the teams battle for each of the first 3 frames, with the score resetting every after period and a $100,000 prize money for their chosen Chicago-based charity to be won for every quarter.

Both teams got $100,000 after splitting the first two quarters, while the other $100,000 was added to $200,000 fourth-quarter prize after the fierce third-quarter showdown ended in a 41-41 deadlock.

A target score of 157 (133 from the cumulative score of Team Giannis and 24 from the jersey number the late Kobe Bryant wore) was then set, with Chicago native Anthony Davis winning it all for Team LeBron with a free throw.

Davis had some tense moments when he missed the first of his two free throws before finally sinking the second to end the highly competitive game.

"We just got to do whatever it took to get the win. Joel Embiid was trying to say that we shouldn't have been able to win on a free throw," Davis said, recalling what Embiid of Team Giannis said before making the foul shot.

"But, hey, that wasn't in the rule book. So I'm just happy we got the win."

Chris Paul, who was included in the All-Star team for the first time since 2016, was pretty excited about being able to participate in the game.

"The good thing about our league is we're always adding things and trying new things and trying to figure out from my fans what they like," Paul said, who also serves as the president of the players' association.

Even if they lost, team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo felt the excitement of the format from his own sibling.

"After the game, my brother came down and he said this has been the most fun All-Star he's been a part of," Antetokounmpo said.

"I asked him why and he told me, 'Because you guys were really competitive. You guys were playing to win.'"

"Especially in the 4th quarter, the defense got tighter. Guys were hitting one another. Every possession counts. We had a little bit of playoff intensity out there," Antetokounmpo added.

Antetokounmpo already looks forward to the All-Star Game next year that will be played in Indianapolis.

"I hope we can keep the same format for a lot of years. I think people had fun – we had fun. So that's what it's all about." – Rappler.com