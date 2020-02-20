NEW YOR, USA – Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn will be sidelined for another 4 to 6 weeks with a sprained right knee ligament, the NBA club announced Wednesday, February 19.

The recovery timeline was made by doctors after Dunn underwent an MRI last weekend showing the extent of the injury to the 25-year-old American.

Dunn, the 5th pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, last played on January 31 after suffering the injury on the Bulls' first possession against the Brooklyn Nets.

Losing Dunn will be a setback for the Bulls as they try to make a charge into the NBA playoffs.

At 19-36, the Bulls are 10th in the Eastern Conference, 5 games behind 8th-place Orlando (24-31) for the final East post-season berth. – Rappler.com