NEW YORK, USA – Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will have surgery on his right shoulder and miss the remainder of the NBA season, the team said Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21, Philippine time).

Point guard Irving tried to play through a shoulder impingement first diagnosed in November, but eventually missed 26 games.

In hoping to avoid surgery, he received a cortisone injection on December 24 that allowed him to return to action on January 12.

“We’re looking at the big picture here,” said Nets general manager Seans Marks. “We’re not looking at the next 2-3 months, we’re looking at the next 2-3 years.”

Irving played in 9 games before spraining his right knee in a game against the Washington Wizards on February 1.

Speaking to reporters on February 4, he said he would consider surgery if his shoulder continued to trouble him.

Irving was averaging 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season.

At 25-28 the Nets are 7th in the Eastern Conference, two games ahead of the Orlando Magic occupying the 8th and final playoff spot.

"We look at our players' long-term health as a No. 1 priority...we're looking at the big picture here."



GM Sean Marks' full comments on Kyrie Irving's injury development pic.twitter.com/shepf5sIjz — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 20, 2020

– Rappler.com