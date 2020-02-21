LOS ANGELES, USA – All-Star Trae Young exploded for a career-high 50 points as the Atlanta Hawks closed the game with a 10-0 run to defeat the Miami Heat, 129-124, in the NBA on Thursday, February 20 (Friday, February 21, Philippine time) .

Young's brilliant performance came in his first game back after making his NBA All-Star debut in Chicago.

Young made 18-of-19 free throws and 8-of-15 three-pointers to establish the personal best score.

TRAE CAREER-HIGH 50 @TheTraeYoung erupts for 50 PTS (8 3PM), 8 AST and the @ATLHawks top Miami at home! #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/gyA3jigXdq — NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2020

Bam Adebayo, who won the skills competition at the All-Star game, had 28 points and a season-high 19 rebounds for the Heat, who lost their fifth game in the last 6.

Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter each scored 17 points for Atlanta.

Young made two free throws late in the game to help seal the win after teammate Cam Reddish stole the ball from Goran Dragic to put Atlanta up 126-124.

"For me to be able to have a good night like tonight and also win, that's the best part." pic.twitter.com/jam07dnAmf — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 21, 2020

