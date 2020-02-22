LOS ANGELES, USA – The January 28 NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers that was postponed in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death has been rescheduled.

The Western Conference rivals will make up the game on April 9. The date means the Lakers will play on 3 straight nights.

Three other games were rescheduled to make the adjustment, the NBA said. The Chicago Bulls at Clippers game originally set for April 8 will be played on April 6. The Golden State Warriors at Lakers game scheduled for April 9 will be played on April 7 and the Bulls at Lakers game scheduled for April 7 will be played on April 8.

Bryant, who won 5 NBA titles in a 20-year career with the Lakers, died tragically in a helicopter crash in the hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also among the 9 who perished in the accident. (READ: Vanessa Bryant announces 'celebration of life' for Kobe and Gianna)

The Lakers are leading the Western Conference with a 41-12 record, 4 games ahead of the second-place Denver Nuggets and 5 games ahead of the Clippers. – Rappler.com