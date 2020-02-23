SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Golden State star Stephen Curry took part in his first full-contact practice since breaking his left hand in October and targets a March 1 NBA return.

"He got an ovation today when I told the group he was going to scrimmage with us," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Saturday, February 22 (Sunday, February 23, Philippine time).

"Everyone was excited. It'll be good for our young guys to feel what it's like to play with him, and vice-versa."

Curry, 31, required surgery after breaking a bone in his left hand on October 30 in a game against the Phoenix Suns.

Although his return date is not certain, he has indicated he's aiming for the Warriors' March 1 game against the Washington Wizards.

Curry said Saturday he has nerve damage in his non-shooting hand that could affect his play.

"I'm getting used to what the new normal is," Curry said. "It definitely feels different than the right, but you can try to get it to the point where when you're actually playing basketball, you don't think about it."

Curry averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 4 games before the injury.

The Warriors have reached the past 5 NBA Finals, taking titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018 before losing to Toronto in last year's championship series.

But without Kevin Durant, who left for Brooklyn after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in last year's NBA Finals that has sidelined for this season, and injured star guards Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors are currently last in the Western Conference.

A return for Curry would give him time to play alongside new teammates like recently acquired Andrew Wiggins as the Warriors try to build momentum heading into next season.

"A big part of the final third of the season is everyone playing together, acclimating together," Kerr said. "The trade for Andrew, the young guys, Steph coming back, these games matter." – Rappler.com