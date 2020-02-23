ATLANTA, USA – The Atlanta Hawks banked on the efforts of Trae Young and John Collins in the final quarter to turn back the visiting Dallas Mavericks, 111-107, in the NBA on Saturday, February 22 (Sunday, February 23, Philippine time).

Collins led the charge for the Hawks with a consistent effort, getting 35 points and 17 rebounds.

The Mavericks were actually in control for majority of the game, even taking a commanding 16-point lead in the 2nd quarter and dictating the tempo.

After setting a career-high 50 points in the Hawks’ previous game, Young encountered some difficulty against the Mavericks’ double-team defense early.

Young eventually found his rhythm in the 4th quarter finding himself open in drives to the lane and seeing his three-point shots finally sink.

The Hawks sophomore tallied 25 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds, scoring 13 points in the 4th quarter alone.

“It feels good for us to come out of the All-Star break with two really big games against two really good teams,” Young said in the postgame interview.

“It’s good for us. Hopefully, we can keep this momentum going. Obviously, we wanted to win.”

Young added that he expects to continue seeing all those double-teams.

“For me, it’s my job to get the ball out quickly and let my teammates play,” he said. “It’s good to see guys like Cam (Reddish) and John step up and make big plays.”

Rookie Reddish added 20 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists while Dewayne Dedmon added 8 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks.

The duel was billed a matchup between sophomore sensations Young and Luka Doncic, but the Mavs star, still nursing an injury, sat out the second game of back-to-back assignments.

Doncic had right ankle soreness while Kristaps Porzingis also got sidelined (left knee recovery). Willie Cauley-Stein was also out for personal reasons.

“We ran out of gas in the 4th quarter but the fight was there all the whole time,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said in the postgame.

The Mavs suited up 11 players but lost Jalen Brunson in the first play of the game when he suffered a right should strain.

The Mavericks were led by Tim Hardaway Jr’s 33 points.