MANILA, Philippines – Carmelo Anthony turned back the hands of time to help the Portland Trail Blazers get past the Detroit Pistons, 107-104, on Sunday, February (Monday, February 24, Manila time).

Anthony delivered a vintage performance and put up a season-high 32 points on an efficient 11-of-16 clip as the Blazers snapped a three-game skid to improve to 26-32 for 9th place in the Western Conference.

It was the first 30-point game for the 35-year-old veteran, who battled back to top form after not playing an entire year in the NBA last season, since 2017.

Anthony hit an 18-foot dagger with 21 seconds left to give the Blazers a 105-101 lead before CJ McCollum, who led the way with a season-high 41, sealed the win with two foul shots in the last 15 seconds.

McCollum also finished with 12 assists and 9 rebounds for the Blazers, who are 3 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the last playoff spot in the West.

Hassan Whiteside pumped in 16 points, 17 rebounds, and 4 blocks in the win.

Christian Wood paced the Pistons with 26 points and 9 rebounds, Derrick Rose and Brandon Knight each finished with 15 points, while Langston Galloway churned out 13 points in the loss.

The Pistons suffered their sixth straight loss to drop to 19-40 for 12th place in the Eastern Conference. – Rappler.com