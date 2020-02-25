MANILA, Philippines – The NBA continues to mourn Kobe Bryant.

And to remember Bryant, LeBron James bared he keeps a Los Angeles Lakers jersey of the late NBA icon in his own locker.

James has shared that he idolized Bryant growing up, before the two faced off in countless NBA wars and linked up for Team USA in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, where they won back-to-back gold medals.

However, James said he did not want to delve deeper into the death of the Lakers great since he is trying to move on.

"I think it's unfair and unjust to his family. They're trying to move on and we're all trying to move on," James said. "But I also know that he's with us."

Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who was also killed with 7 others in a helicopter crash in January, were honored in a tribute on Monday, February 24 (Tuesday, February 25, Manila time) at the Staples Center. – Rappler.com