MANILA, Philippines – NBA legend Michael Jordan provided some comic relief during an emotional and candid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Jordan joked about his famous crying meme just as he shed tears talking about Bryant, who was remembered by people close to him, including his wife Vanessa, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"I'll have to look at another crying meme for the next –," Jordan said as people in attendance laughed and applauded.

Jordan added: "I told my wife I wasn't going to do this because I didn't want to see that for the next 3 or 4 years. That is what Kobe Bryant does to me."

Despite being pitted against each other due to their matching style of play and same dogged mentality, Jordan bared he treated Bryant as his "little brother."

Jordan shared how Bryant would text or call him in the wee hours to ask about his moves and their relationship blossomed as the years passed by.

When he retired from the NBA, Bryant would often ask about Jordan pointers that he can give to his basketball-playing daughter Gianna, who was also killed along with 7 others in a helicopter crash.

"I'm pretty sure Vanessa and his friends can say the same – he knows how to get to you in a way that affects you personally, even though he's being a pain in the ass," Jordan said, again drawing laughter.



"You always have a sense of love for him in a way that he can bring out the best in you. He did that for me." – Rappler.com