NEW YORK, USA – Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday, February 26, for making an obscene gesture on the court and uttering a profanity during a live post-game television interview.

The 25-year-old Cameroonian 7-footer received a higher fine than normal for the violations for what the league called "multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum."

The violations took place Monday, when Embiid scored a career-high 49 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in Philadelphia's 129-112 home victory over Atlanta.

With 17 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter and the outcome no longer in doubt, Embiid had the ball stolen by the Hawks' Kevin Huerter, prompting a middle-fingered response from the 76ers star.

Embiid apologized for his gesture in a post-game TV interview on the court, but in his comments also uttered the obscene remark.

Embiid ranks 15th in the NBA in scoring with 23.8 points a game and 6th in rebounds with 12.0 per contest.

At 36-22, the 76ers rank 5th in the Eastern Conference, half a game behind fourth-place Miami, and boast the league's best home record this season at 27-2. – Rappler.com