LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James will skip Thursday's game against the last place Golden State Warriors because of a groin injury, the Los Angeles Lakers announced on Wednesday, February 26.

A spokesman for the team made the announcement in a news release on their Twitter social media page. There were no details on the extent of the injury.

"LeBron James (sore groin) is out for tomorrow’s game at Golden State. Anthony Davis (sore left elbow) is probable," the team said.

James did not mention the injury on Tuesday night after scoring a season-high 40 points to lead the Lakers to a 118-109 win over New Orleans. James played 34 minutes against the Pelicans which is right at his 34.9 season average.

Los Angeles is hoping it can win without James and Davis over the hapless Warriors, who have won just 12 games all season and have the poorest record in the NBA.

The Lakers are a worse team without James. When he missed 27 games after straining his groin in December 2018, the Lakers season spiralled downhill and they failed to make the playoffs.

The Warriors, who are without Stephen Curry (fractured left hand) and Klay Thompson (torn left anterior cruciate ligament), have lost 7 straight. – Rappler.com