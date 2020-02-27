NEW YORK, USA – Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk was suspended indefinitely without pay by the NBA on Wednesday, February 26, for a violation of the league and players' union's anti-drug program.

The 22-year-old American, the 11th pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, will miss Wednesday's Hornets game against New York and will not be reinstated until he returns to compliance with the rules.

In 55 games this season for Charlotte, his third campaign with the club and in the NBA, Monk has averaged career bests of 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game.

His loss is a setback for a Hornets squad struggling to reach the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

At 19-38, the Hornets are 11th in the East, six games behind Orlando for the final playoff spot.

The team has not reached the NBA playoffs since a first-round ouster by Miami in 2016 and has not won a playoff series since 2002. – Rappler.com