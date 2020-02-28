LOS ANGELES, USA – Anthony Davis pumped in 23 points and Kyle Kuzma dropped 18 points as the Los Angeles Lakers routed the hapless Golden State Warriors, 116-86, in the NBA on Thursday, February 27 (Friday, February 28, Philippine time).

The Lakers won their seventh straight game despite giving LeBron James the night off against the worst team in the NBA.

With the easy victory, the Lakers padded their lead from the rest of the Western Conference lead with a 45-12 record.

James, who just scored a season-high 40 points to lead the Lakers to a 118-109 win over New Orleans, sat out due to a groin injury.

The Lakers made the announcement on Wednesday but didn't disclose the extent of James' injury.

Rookie Eric Paschall had 23 points for Golden State, who lost Draymond Green to a two technical-foul ejection in the 2nd quarter.

The Warriors were also without Andrew Wiggins, who has a back problem.

The loss was Golden State's eighth straight overall and eighth in a row at home for a league-worst 12-47 record.

But the Warriors hope to pump life into their campaign with former MVP Stephen Curry expected to return from injury in this weekend's game against the Washington Wizards.

Curry has not played since fracturing his hand in the Warriors' fourth game of the season against Phoenix on October 30.

