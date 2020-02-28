LOS ANGELES, USA – Tobias Harris finished with 34 points to lift the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers over the visiting New York Knicks, 115-106, in the NBA on Thursday, February 27 (Friday, February 28, Philippine time).

Al Horford had 15 points and 9 assists and Shake Milton scored 19 points as the Sixers improved to a league-best 28-2 at home.

"Just taking the opportunities that were presented," said Harris, who added 7 rebounds and 7 assists. "We had a good pop to our offense and I was able to get in-the-flow plays."

Milton hit all 5 of his three-point attempts, while Horford hit all 4 from beyond the arc for the Sixers, who played without injured All-Stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back).

Embiid has been diagnosed with a strained left shoulder and will be evaluated again in the week.

"It's a painfully obvious bind," Sixers coach Brett Brown said. "We're missing two All-Stars. You yank that from the team and it's painful."

The Sixers, who improved their record to 37-23, swept the four-game season series from the Knicks.

Julius Randle paced the Knicks with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Maurice Harkless scored 17 points, RJ Barrett added 15 and Elfrid Payton had 18 points and 12 assists for the Knicks, who have lost 6 in a row.

Josh Richardson appeared to make a three-pointer at the end of the 3rd quarter, but the officials ruled he didn't get the shot off before the buzzer so the score remained 87-79.

Horford hit a pair of threes early in the 4th for a 100-85 Sixers advantage with 8:34 to go.

The Knicks battled back to within 107-102 with just over two minutes left after Randle hit a free throw. Harris answered with a key three-pointer, and the lead moved back to 8 points.

Elsewhere, Domantas Sabonis overcame early foul trouble to collect 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers registered a 106-100 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Indianapolis. – Rappler.com