LOS ANGELES, USA – Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points as the Milwaukee Bucks won their third game of the season by 40 or more points with a 133-86 demolition of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA on Friday, February 28 (Saturday, February 29, Philippine time).

Antetokounmpo added 13 rebounds and 6 assists while playing just 27 minutes for the Bucks, who won their fifth straight game since the All-Star break. (READ: James Harden claps back at Antetokounmpo)

"It feels good. It feels good seeing other guys going out there, playing hard and being up 40 points, sitting on the bench, relaxing, having fun," Antetokounmpo said. "Everyone is smiling. Games like these are always the best games.

"We were extremely ready. We moved the ball. We were defending. We know that in the 4th quarter, they always come back to the game. We never relaxed."

The 47-point victory margin narrowly missed being the biggest in the league this season, but the Bucks have now tied the NBA record for most 40 plus wins in a season.

In November, the Los Angeles Clippers beat Atlanta by 49 points.

The Greek Freak does it again:



32 PTS | 13 REB | 6 AST | 27 MIN pic.twitter.com/0XxBn2R9fD — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 29, 2020

Milwaukee used a five-minute stretch in the 2nd quarter to seize control of the game, going on a 24-2 run. The Bucks already led 46-43 before the run.

The Bucks, who hold a league-best 51-8 record, drained a season-high 21 three-pointers in the win. Wesley Matthews and Pat Connaughton each nailed 4 from behind the arc.

Milwaukee dominated on the glass as well, outrebounding the Thunder 66-36.

Chris Paul, who scored 18 points for Oklahoma City, called it a spanking.

"We got a lot of really good looks, but our defense and our rebounding wasn't much tonight," Paul said. "It's just an old-fashioned butt-whooping."

"We're 51 and 8!! If you told me that two/three years ago...I'd be like 'yeah, whatever.'" pic.twitter.com/xQKRNKzQFM — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 29, 2020

– Rappler.com