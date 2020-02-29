LOS ANGELES, USA – Terry Rozier made a clutch free throw for the go-ahead basket with two seconds left as the Charlotte Hornets stunned the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors, 99-96, on the road on Friday, February 28 (Saturday, February 29, Philippine time).

Rozier finished with 18 points and Devonte' Graham also scored 18 points for the Hornets, who have won two in a row and handed the Raptors their second straight loss.

Toronto's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson committed a late foul to give the Hornets one free throw and possession of the ball after Rozier made it.

Graham then was fouled and made two free throws with 1.2 seconds to play.

Miles Bridges had 17 points, PJ Washington 15 and Bismack Biyombo 13 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Pascal Siakam scored 14 of his 24 points in the 3rd quarter in the loss. He also had 9 rebounds.

Norman Powell, who had missed the previous 9 games with a broken finger, scored 22.

Kyle Lowry had 21 points and OG Anunoby had 16 points and 9 rebounds for the Raptors, who are running 2nd in the East with a 42-17 record behind the league leading Milwaukee Bucks (51-8).

The Hornets remained out of the playoff circle at 10th with a 21-38 slate.

In Los Angeles, Paul George scored 24 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Denver Nuggets, 132-103.

The results put the Clippers in a tie with the Nuggets at 2nd in the West with similar 40-18 slates, behind conference leader LA Lakers (45-12). – Rappler.com